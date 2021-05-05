4:00AM FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch extended until 1PM Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

JUST IN — The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for Southeast Louisiana until 1PM on Wednesday.

1-3″ of rainfall overnight has led to saturated soils. An additional 1-3″ of rainfall possible, which could lead to street flooding.

Scatterd locally heavy storms likely this morning into the early afternoon.

An isolated strong to severe storm possible with gusty winds and lightning as the primary risks along with the heavy rain threat.

The good news? Rain will begin to clear from north to south into the late afternoon with most parts of the area dry for Cinco De Mayo plans this evening!

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 79° 67°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 82° 65°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 71°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 85° 75°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 85° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 85° 74°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
69°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
70°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

