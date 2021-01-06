3PM Wednesday: Rain and storms tonight, some possibly strong

A cold front is still on track to move through overnight and bring with it a round of rain and storms across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi

Most of this activity is going to move through during the very early hours on Thursday morning.

This line of rain will likely produce heavy downpours and could contain embedded storms. The Storm Prediction Center is actually highlighting a small risk of severe weather with this line.

The best chance of this looks to be south of I-10 and along the coastal areas.

Once this front moves through we will see cooler conditions through the rest of the week.

