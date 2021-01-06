3PM Wednesday: Rain and storms tonight, some possibly strong

A cold front is still on track to move through overnight and bring with it a round of rain and storms across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi

A cold front is still on track to move through overnight and bring with it a round of rain and storms across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Most of this activity is going to move through during the very early hours on Thursday morning.

This line of rain will likely produce heavy downpours and could contain embedded storms. The Storm Prediction Center is actually highlighting a small risk of severe weather with this line.

The best chance of this looks to be south of I-10 and along the coastal areas.

Once this front moves through we will see cooler conditions through the rest of the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 52°

Thursday

56° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 56° 43°

Friday

49° / 39°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 49° 39°

Saturday

50° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 50° 38°

Sunday

51° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 51° 42°

Monday

50° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 50° 41°

Tuesday

53° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 42°

Hourly Forecast

58°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
58°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

61°

12 AM
Rain
63%
61°

62°

1 AM
Rain
91%
62°

62°

2 AM
Rain
98%
62°

61°

3 AM
Rain
100%
61°

61°

4 AM
Rain
88%
61°

61°

5 AM
Showers
52%
61°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
55°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
55°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
55°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
53°

