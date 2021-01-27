3PM Wednesday: Breezy and cooler behind the front

The cold front continues to move south of the I-10 corridor and most of the area is seeing breezy and cooler conditions behind it

The cold front continues to move south of the I-10 corridor and most of the area is seeing breezy and cooler conditions behind it. The temperatures are not extremely cold right now but you can feel the dry air moving in and we will be seeing the colder air move in later this evening and tonight.

Winds have picked up out of the northwest behind the front with most of the area in the 15-20 range this afternoon. Some areas are in the low 20s. Keep in mind these are sustained winds so the gusts are a bit higher.

This wind will continue to bring in colder and drier air into the area for the next couple of days.

Look for lows Thursday morning to drop to the mid 30s north with upper 30s to low 40s south. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid 50s and we could see some spots hit freezing by Friday morning.

Warmer air will move back in for the weekend.

