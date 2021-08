A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, and St. Charles parish until 6PM.

An area of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain was backbuilding across parts of the south shore. This will lead to localized street flooding considering how saturated the ground already is. Street flooding could occur rapidly.

Please be careful if you are driving through these areas and in general it is still a good idea to stay off the roads.