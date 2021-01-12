3PM Tuesday: Chilly afternoon and another cold night

Weather

Once again temperatures are struggling to make it to 50 Tuesday afternoon with most of the area in the upper 40s

Once again temperatures are struggling to make it to 50 Tuesday afternoon with most of the area in the upper 40s.

Another cold night is on the way although like last night some clouds may hold numbers up a bit. Skies have cleared across most of the area this afternoon but already some cloud cover is trying to move back in from the southwest.

We will look for temperatures to drop to right around freezing up to the north by Wednesday morning.

Look for mid to upper 30s on the south shore. As usual though if clouds move in a bit thicker we could stay above freezing. However just to be safe it’s a good idea to keep any sensitive plants covered.

Otherwise we do warm up over the next couple of days. Look for mid to upper 50s Wednesday with low to mid 60s on Thursday.

