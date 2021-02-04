3PM Thursday weather: Beautiful today, not so much tomorrow

Weather

It feels like spring out there Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s for a good portion of the area. We will see a much different story for Friday behind a cold front that moves through.

Right now it looks like the front moves through late tonight and very early tomorrow morning, mainly in the overnight time frame. Expect a band of showers along the front as it moves through although overall rain amounts look light.

However unlike the past couple of fronts this one looks to get hung up over the area. That will mean a chance for showers continuing through the day, especially on the south shore.

Cooler temperatures will also move in with the front meaning a colder and gloomy day. It will not be very pleasant outside.

Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 50s with the off and on showers. Expect cool conditions on Saturday as well with rain tapering off. Sunday will be a bit warmer with low 60s and dry conditions.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 71° 51°

Friday

55° / 49°
Rain
Rain 92% 55° 49°

Saturday

59° / 48°
Rain
Rain 63% 59° 48°

Sunday

57° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 57° 49°

Monday

67° / 60°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 67° 60°

Tuesday

70° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 53°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 62° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
64°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
65°

64°

12 AM
Showers
35%
64°

64°

1 AM
Showers
48%
64°

63°

2 AM
Light Rain
77%
63°

62°

3 AM
Rain
87%
62°

60°

4 AM
Showers
58%
60°

58°

5 AM
Showers
58%
58°

56°

6 AM
Few Showers
31%
56°

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

52°

8 AM
Few Showers
32%
52°

51°

9 AM
Showers
43%
51°

50°

10 AM
Showers
55%
50°

51°

11 AM
Showers
59%
51°

51°

12 PM
Rain
92%
51°

49°

1 PM
Rain
90%
49°

50°

2 PM
Rain
86%
50°

50°

3 PM
Light Rain
68%
50°

Interactive Radar

