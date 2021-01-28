3PM Thursday: Staying cold for now

Temperatures are in the mid 50s for most of the area Thursday afternoon and a cold night is on the way

Temperatures are in the mid 50s for most of the area Thursday afternoon and a cold night is on the way. We still have some high level cloud cover around the area which may prevent them from dropping all the way by tomorrow morning.

Expect less wind tonight though and with the dry air and cold air mass temperatures will approach freezing in the northern half.

This will be a light freeze but if you have plants that could be damaged around freezing it’s a good idea to cover them up.

Temperatures on the south shore will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with the colder spots more inland from the marine areas.

Another cool day is on the way for Friday with highs topping out around 60. After that temperatures climb back to near 70 on Saturday.

