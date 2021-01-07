3PM Thursday: Cold air filtering in to stay for a while

Temperatures are chilly Thursday afternoon across much of the area with low to mid 50s for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and 40s for the central and northern parts of the states

Temperatures are chilly Thursday afternoon across much of the area with low to mid 50s for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and 40s for the central and northern parts of the states.

The storm system that brought rain last night continues to move off to the east wrapping around cloud cover as it does so.

Strong winds are also wrapping around the backside of the low pressure area.

Right now we are seeing winds in the mid to upper teens with higher gusts. That is making it feel more like it is in the 40s.

Look for lows tonight to be in the upper 30s north with low 40s south. Temperatures Friday will struggle to get to 50 across the area, followed by upper 20s to low 30s for a light freeze to the north Saturday morning with mid 30s south.

Cold air sticks around through the middle of next week.