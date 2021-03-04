3PM Thursday: Beautiful today but rain coming back

It is an absolutely gorgeous afternoon across the area. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to the low 70s. Humidity is still low as well. Look for a drop through the 60s heading into this evening.

Tonight look for another cool one but not as cold as the past couple. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south by tomorrow morning.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day Friday with most of the area topping out around 70. Rain chances will increase as you go through the evening.

This system will move through quickly and be out of the area by Saturday morning. Overall rain amounts should be on the lower side. Expect sun to return by Saturday afternoon and through the weekend.

Temperatures will be nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend and then back to the 70s by early next week.

