3PM Sunday: Sunny day today before rain chances return this week!

Happy Sunday as a stunning day today continues across southeast Louisiana. Indeed, the most gorgeous forecast for this first official weekend of spring!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be similar to 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.

Tomorrow, more clouds return as the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

This week, we must keep an eye on the forecast for Tuesday until Thursday as severe weather becomes a possibility. Maybe not the best forecast for mid-week. Of course this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned!

