3PM Sunday: Ideal forecast for Sunday!

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the last day of your weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with storms early, after a severe line ripped through Northshore locations. Now, temperatures are a bit cooler today across the state with less humidity and sunshine galore.



Certainly, it’s tough to stay inside in these better conditions with peeks of sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 70s area-wide. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor festivies including crawfish boils or Zurich Classic golf!

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the 50s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 60s south!

Monday, few clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances late week as highs begin climbing into 80s consistently.



