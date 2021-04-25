3PM Sunday: Ideal forecast for Sunday!

Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the last day of your weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with storms early, after a severe line ripped through Northshore locations. Now, temperatures are a bit cooler today across the state with less humidity and sunshine galore.

Certainly, it’s tough to stay inside in these better conditions with peeks of sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 70s area-wide. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor festivies including crawfish boils or Zurich Classic golf!

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more chilly than anything these last few nights with temperatures falling into the 50s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 60s south!

Monday, few clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances late week as highs begin climbing into 80s consistently.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 61°

Monday

82° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 83° 70°

Wednesday

83° / 71°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 83° 71°

Thursday

85° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 85° 71°

Friday

80° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 80° 67°

Saturday

73° / 66°
Showers
Showers 43% 73° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

72°

8 PM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
2%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
3%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
5%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
6%
64°

64°

2 AM
Clear
7%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
7%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
66°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
72°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

