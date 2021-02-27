3PM Saturday: Warm forecast for end of February!

Well, we are certainly ending February on a high note after quite the rollercoaster of weather this month.

Another stunning day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are warmer than we were these past couple of afternoons, reaching even 80s! This is near record warmth!

Warmth remains the theme Sunday until another front arrives! Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Everyone wakes up tomorrow to 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartain! Highs reach upper 70s to lower 80s by your afternoon after lunch.

Again, great conditions tomorrow to get outside and indulge in Spring-like conditions! Another system arrives Monday, so rain chances go up at that point.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during WGNO News at 6 and 10 Saturday night! Happy weekend!

