3PM Saturday: Rain chances in the forecast for Sunday!

Happy Saturday as a windy day today continues across southeast Louisiana. This is comfortable after rain and humidity have been the themes all week.

It’s tough to stay inside in these better conditions with clouds and sun. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant, warm night tonight, as well. Temperatures remain in 60s or 70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 70s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Sunday outlook. Another system is on its way, so some cooler air will be behind this.

All week, we have spring-like patterns sticking around. The forecast for Easter weekend looks much quieter.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 84° 72°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 75° 56°

Monday

68° / 60°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 68° 60°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 80° 69°

Wednesday

79° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 79° 50°

Thursday

63° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 63° 49°

Friday

65° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 55°

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

73°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

