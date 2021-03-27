3PM Saturday: Rain chances in the forecast for Sunday!

Happy Saturday as a windy day today continues across southeast Louisiana. This is comfortable after rain and humidity have been the themes all week.

It’s tough to stay inside in these better conditions with clouds and sun. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant, warm night tonight, as well. Temperatures remain in 60s or 70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 70s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Sunday outlook. Another system is on its way, so some cooler air will be behind this.

All week, we have spring-like patterns sticking around. The forecast for Easter weekend looks much quieter.

