3PM Saturday: More heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday afternoon!

Day five of heavy rain in southeast Louisiana, and this is only continuing given our forecast for Saturday!

A Flash Flood Watch has been extended across the Gulf Coast region on maps for all of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of an anticipated heavy rainfall cycle once more.

A Flash Flood Warning does remain in effect for Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish, and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM today as heavy rain falls in a short amount of time. Fortunately, storms will be below severe limits, at least!

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing only extreme coastal Louisiana’s Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

We are forecasting for a primary risk of locally heavy rainfall through late today, but this is actually a low-end risk in comparison on earlier in the week.

As a summary, rain chances will remain in the forecast for your afternoon Saturday, although the rain coverage looks more scattered rather than numerous as our evening progresses. We promise, the forecast for this upcoming week looks beautiful with sunshine and Spring-like temperatures!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 60°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 63° 60°

Sunday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 59°

Monday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 74° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 69° 54°

Thursday

69° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 60°

Friday

73° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 45% 73° 67°

