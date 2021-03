3PM Saturday: Lucky forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend!

Happy Saturday as a stunning day today shapes up across southeast Louisiana. This is all you can ask for, forecast-wise!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch will be lower or mid 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 50s or 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

This weekend, we observe Daylight Saving Time. Tonight to eatly Sunday, you’ll turn your clock forward for one less hour of sleep in the name of longer days!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all day today as well as tonight during WGNO News at 6 and 10!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season