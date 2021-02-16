3PM Mardi Gras: Likely the coldest Mardi Gras afternoon ever

Temperatures this afternoon continue to be in the low 30s and we are running out of time to warm up. Currently the coldest Mardi Gras high temperature for New Orleans was 38 back in 1899, but it seems likely we will not get warmer than that today. Something to watch through the afternoon for sure.

Temperatures tonight will still be cold but not as bad as last night. However look for another hard freeze potentially in the northern half.

We will likely see mid to upper 20s in these areas for at least a few hours. On the south shore expect low to mid 30s so a light freeze possible.

After that we start to warm up Wednesday as the next storm system approaches. This means another round of rain coming in and this time we could see strong storms through the afternoon and evening.

There could be isolated strong to severe storms later Wednesday, especially on the south shore, so please stay alert to weather conditions.

Another shot of cold air moves in to wrap up the week, although not quite as cold as the current airmass.

