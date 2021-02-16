3PM Mardi Gras: Likely the coldest Mardi Gras afternoon ever

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures this afternoon continue to be in the low 30s and we are running out of time to warm up. Currently the coldest Mardi Gras high temperature for New Orleans was 38 back in 1899, but it seems likely we will not get warmer than that today. Something to watch through the afternoon for sure.

Temperatures tonight will still be cold but not as bad as last night. However look for another hard freeze potentially in the northern half.

We will likely see mid to upper 20s in these areas for at least a few hours. On the south shore expect low to mid 30s so a light freeze possible.

After that we start to warm up Wednesday as the next storm system approaches. This means another round of rain coming in and this time we could see strong storms through the afternoon and evening.

There could be isolated strong to severe storms later Wednesday, especially on the south shore, so please stay alert to weather conditions.

Another shot of cold air moves in to wrap up the week, although not quite as cold as the current airmass.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

39° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 39° 35°

Wednesday

61° / 44°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 84% 61° 44°

Thursday

48° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 48° 33°

Friday

47° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 35°

Saturday

56° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 49°

Sunday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 64° 52°

Monday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

34°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

34°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

38°

7 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

8 PM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

9 PM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

10 PM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
3%
36°

36°

12 AM
Clear
3%
36°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
37°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
37°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
38°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
39°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
40°

40°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
40°

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
40°

41°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
42°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
46°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
49°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
51°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
53°

55°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
55°

57°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
57°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News