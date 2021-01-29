3PM Friday: Warmer weekend but not for long

Temperatures are cool around the area Friday afternoon with just about everybody near 60

Temperatures are cool around the area Friday afternoon with just about everybody near 60. That is a few degrees higher than Thursday but still below average for daytime temperatures.

Changes start to move in later tonight and Saturday. Southeasterly flow will pick up bringing in moisture and warmer air. Clouds will also increase Saturday morning.

Look for afternoon highs to top out around 70 with breezy southeasterly winds of 10-15. All that comes in ahead of a cold front that looks to move through Sunday morning, similar to timing we had on Wednesday of this past week.

Expect some scattered showers ahead of and along the front very early Sunday and then nicer weather by the afternoon . We will still be in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

However cooler air moves back in on Monday as highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s around the area with the same on Tuesday.

