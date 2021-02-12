3PM Friday: Staying cold for a while

Temperatures are chilly this afternoon and will not be warming up any over the next few days. We are seeing low 40s to the northwest and upper 40s to around 50 to the southeast. That trend will continue through early next week. Areas up along I-55 will remain colder.

We are also going to stay above freezing through Monday morning even though it will feel cold.

Look for mid to upper 30s to around 40 tonight up north with low to mid 40s south. It’s the afternoon temperatures that will stay cold and not warm up much.

Tomorrow will be another day where temperatures struggle to reach 50 across the area. North shore areas will likely stay in the 40s. Some coastal showers will be possible early Saturday but otherwise we will stay dry.

Still looking at that arctic blast late Monday and Tuesday with a hard freeze across many areas by Tuesday morning.

