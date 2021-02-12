3PM Friday: Staying cold for a while

Weather

Temperatures are chilly this afternoon and will not be warming up any over the next few days. We are seeing low 40s to the northwest and upper 40s to around 50 to the southeast. That trend will continue through early next week. Areas up along I-55 will remain colder.

We are also going to stay above freezing through Monday morning even though it will feel cold.

Look for mid to upper 30s to around 40 tonight up north with low to mid 40s south. It’s the afternoon temperatures that will stay cold and not warm up much.

Tomorrow will be another day where temperatures struggle to reach 50 across the area. North shore areas will likely stay in the 40s. Some coastal showers will be possible early Saturday but otherwise we will stay dry.

Still looking at that arctic blast late Monday and Tuesday with a hard freeze across many areas by Tuesday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 44°

Saturday

51° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 51° 44°

Sunday

51° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 51° 41°

Monday

47° / 26°
Rain
Rain 82% 47° 26°

Tuesday

44° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 44° 39°

Wednesday

60° / 43°
Showers
Showers 61% 60° 43°

Thursday

48° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 53% 48° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
48°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
49°

49°

6 PM
Rain
67%
49°

51°

7 PM
Rain
68%
51°

50°

8 PM
Showers
43%
50°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

49°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
49°

48°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
48°

48°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
48°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
48°

47°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
47°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
46°

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
45°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

50°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
50°

