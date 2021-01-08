3PM Friday: Clearing skies means a cold night on the way

Skies are clearing around the area on Friday afternoon and that trend will continue through the evening and overnight.

Skies are clearing around the area on Friday afternoon and that trend will continue through the evening and overnight. We are going to see very cold conditions across the area.

The visible satellite shows clouds breaking up over southeast Louisiana. Most of this cloud cover should be gone by sunset or shortly there after across all of the area.

As long as the winds calm down which it looks like they will, freezing temperatures can be expected across the northern parts of the area.

Look for temperatures to drop to around 30 on average across the north shore. Some spots could briefly dip into the upper 20s. These are numbers that will affect pipes but you certainly want to make sure the plants and pets are protected.

Cold temperatures on the south shore as well with areas west of the lakes seeing low 30s and the metro New Orleans area even seeing the upper 30s.

After that we will stay chilly over the weekend. Highs only in the low 50s at best each day with sun Saturday but then cloud cover coming back on Sunday.

