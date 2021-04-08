3:AM Thursday: Strong storms moving through

A line of strong storms continues to push through the area early Thursday morning. We have seen several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings over the past couple of hours.

At this time we do not have any reports of tornadoes. However these storms are certainly capable of producing very strong wind gusts. You need to be sheltered as these move in.

The strong wind threat will continue as these storms move east and southeast. Hail is also possible within the strongest cells. Wind damage will be possible with these storms.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 68°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 71° 68°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 82° 71°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 83° 71°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 77° 65°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 79° 64°

Monday

77° / 66°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 77° 66°

Tuesday

76° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
71°

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
69°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
69°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

70°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
70°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

