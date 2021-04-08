3:AM Thursday: Strong storms moving through

A line of strong storms continues to push through the area early Thursday morning. We have seen several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings over the past couple of hours.

At this time we do not have any reports of tornadoes. However these storms are certainly capable of producing very strong wind gusts. You need to be sheltered as these move in.

The strong wind threat will continue as these storms move east and southeast. Hail is also possible within the strongest cells. Wind damage will be possible with these storms.