3AM Saturday: Storms increasing through the morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We continue to watch the development of a strong line of storms to the northwest as it begins to move closer to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Scattered storms have also been developing out ahead of the line through the early morning hours.

Any storm that can intensify enough ahead of the main line will have a tornado and hail threat with it. The best chance of that looks to be along and north of I-12. A tornado watch is in effect for the northern half of the area until 7 AM.

After that the main line of storms begins to move in around sunrise as it pushes southeast. This will be the main threat of strong winds through the morning.

It looks like a slightly higher chance of damaging winds on the eastern side of the area, east of New Orleans and in southern Mississippi. However everybody will have the chance to see strong wind gusts as the line moves through.

The good news is it will continue to move south and offshore by late morning. Locally heavy rainfall amounts can be expected however as the line moves through.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest, and download our WGNO news app.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 62°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 89% 84° 62°

Sunday

82° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 82° 62°

Monday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 82° 69°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 77° 68°

Wednesday

70° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 70° 63°

Thursday

75° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 65°

Friday

74° / 65°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 74° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

74°

7 AM
Strong Storms
70%
74°

70°

8 AM
Strong Storms
81%
70°

68°

9 AM
Strong Storms
61%
68°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
36%
70°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
72°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
76°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
80°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
17%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
9%
67°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News