No change so far in the area we are watching in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it is still disorganized and we are waiting for an area of low pressure to form. Overall the same thoughts continue with the most likely impacts to the area being locally heavy rain.

Some spots could see 4-8 inches or more Friday through Sunday with flooding being the main concern.

Otherwise expect hot conditions again on Thursday. Highs will once again be in the mid 90s with little rain chance.