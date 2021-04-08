3:45AM Thursday: Street flooding possible in Nola metro

A line of very heavy rain continues to fall along the I-10 corridor early Thursday. This band of rain extends from New Orleans east back to around Luling. A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 6:45 AM.

Severe weather is not expected with this line of storms. However due to the training effect of this rain we could see street flooding in some of the low lying spots.

Overall the line should move quick enough to prevent a huge widespread issue. However rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour could lead to standing water in the areas that typically see flooding.

Please be careful and avoid driving through flood waters.