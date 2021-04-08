3:45AM Thursday: Street flooding possible in Nola metro

Weather

A line of very heavy rain continues to fall along the I-10 corridor early Thursday. This band of rain extends from New Orleans east back to around Luling. A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 6:45 AM.

Severe weather is not expected with this line of storms. However due to the training effect of this rain we could see street flooding in some of the low lying spots.

Overall the line should move quick enough to prevent a huge widespread issue. However rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour could lead to standing water in the areas that typically see flooding.

Please be careful and avoid driving through flood waters.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 82° 71°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 71°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 77° 65°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Monday

77° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 77° 67°

Tuesday

76° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 76° 68°

Wednesday

73° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 73° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
69°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

