3:30PM Tuesday: Heavy rain in Southeast Louisiana continues

A heavy band of rain continues to sit across southeast Louisiana and offshore from coastal Mississippi. This band has almost come to a stop over the past hour, and locally heavy rain will persist within it.

The heaviest rainfall rates should remain just south of I-10 over the next 1-2 hours including along and south of the highway 90 corridor. Expect areas of street flooding to continue in the metro New Orleans area and also areas south of the city.

Parking restrictions on neutral grounds have been lifted, so move vehicles off of streets!

A Flash Flood Warning is issued across Jefferson and Orleans Parishes until 4:15PM Tuesday plus St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM Tuesday. If possible, stay off of the roads to avoid traveling with low visibilities and gathering standing water.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued, as well, from right now until midnight Friday across southeast Louisiana due to the growing likelihood 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for excessive rainfall across our New Orleans metro and portions of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

Mid-week, we must also keep an eye on the forecast for tomorrow until Thursday as severe weather becomes possible. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for strong to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Of course, this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 65°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm 0% 60° 65°

Wednesday

73° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 73° 69°

Thursday

80° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms/Wind
PM Thunderstorms/Wind 54% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 77° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 70°

Sunday

80° / 60°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 80° 60°

Monday

74° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 74° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
97%
60°

62°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
62°

62°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
62°

68°

7 PM
Rain
100%
68°

67°

8 PM
Rain
94%
67°

66°

9 PM
Rain
75%
66°

67°

10 PM
Rain
77%
67°

67°

11 PM
Rain
86%
67°

67°

12 AM
Rain
79%
67°

67°

1 AM
Rain
86%
67°

67°

2 AM
Rain
81%
67°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
67°

66°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
72°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
73°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
72°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

