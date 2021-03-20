3:30PM Saturday: Gorgeous forecast for spring’s official start!

Happy Spring! Overall, days will be becoming longer as the sun rises and sets later all season. Today, March 20th, we welcome spring officially during the Vernal Equinox.

This is when day and night are equal as the sun shines directly on the equator. Officially, spring began this morning at 4:37 a.m.

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are now reaching the lower to mid 60s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will a bit more winter-like than anything with temperatures falling into the 40s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s south!

Tomorrow, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

There’s the chance for impressive precipitation totals from Tuesday until Thursday as the middle of this upcoming week looks quite rainy.

