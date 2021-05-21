3:15PM Friday: Windy conditions continuing

Weather

High winds will be the main issue through the rest of the day as rain chances continue to shift west. Right now we are seeing sustained winds in the teens and 20s with gusts into the 30s. Expect coastal flooding to continue through the night with high water impacting low roads outside the levee system.

Otherwise we will see dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Afternoon highs will be approaching 90 by early next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 78° 72°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 68°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 69°

Monday

85° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 85° 72°

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 85° 72°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

