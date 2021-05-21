3:15PM Friday: Windy conditions continuing

High winds will be the main issue through the rest of the day as rain chances continue to shift west. Right now we are seeing sustained winds in the teens and 20s with gusts into the 30s. Expect coastal flooding to continue through the night with high water impacting low roads outside the levee system.

Otherwise we will see dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Afternoon highs will be approaching 90 by early next week.