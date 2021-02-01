3:00PM Weather: City of New Orleans freeze plan in effect tonight to early Tuesday!

Simply a gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Sunday’s front cleared our area, ending showers!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating an incredibly windy, chilling start with actual 30 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.



Tonight, lows drop even more to be below freezing as the month of February lives on. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps since early 2021!

Wind Advisories fly across Gulf Coast coastlines from Alabama, east based off of frigid overnight lows ranging between 34 & 30 degrees after facting in wind chills! The City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan overnight as a result of such cold feels like temperatures.



Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems.



Our forecast for your week does warm up before yet another front comes to town in just in time for our weekend! Happy February!

