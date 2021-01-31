3:00PM Weather: Below average forecast for next few days!

Another beautiful day today across southeast Louisiana, and we are a bit warmer than yesterday nearly everywhere!



Sunshine remains the theme until Thursday, when several clouds return. We had front number one coming to town by today. Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Both sides of Lake Pontchartrain wake up tomorrow to 30s or 40s! Highs reach 50s tomorrow afternoon after lunch.



Conditions have improved since this morning’s system progressed east, then the much colder air filters through all night tonight. Cold front number two of your week arrives later, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, the upcoming pattern will consist of mostly dry weather and sunshine.

Tuesday morning, anticipate a chilly start with near freezing low temperatures north and south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 50!



