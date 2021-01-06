2PM Wednesday Weather: Will your forecast for the 12th night include rain on parades?

Well, we can officially indulge in King Cake! Although this is going to be different throughout 2021, many Carnival Season traditions will remain unchanged like an annual krewe rolling down Saint Charles Avenue tonight!

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 60! Increasing clouds will be becoming widespread before yet another front heads our way, but don’t worry about rain on your parade!

Our next low pressure system arrives early Thursday morning, so at that point, shower chances return. Likely, these storms will be below severe limits, passing through around daybreak then ending shortly, thereafter.

At that point, our attention turns from tomorrow to Sunday as a second front approaches.

Come Gameday, you will probably want to watch kickoff inside in warmth!

As far as wintery precipitation on the ground, remember, it is always rare and very tough to get the ingredients for snow along our Gulf Coast.

The system from Sunday night through Monday continues looking interesting in several ways. This cold front will merge with another developing low-pressure system off of the coastline.

Here are a few questions impacting our forecast outcome.

Will air be becoming cold enough, and if this is cold enough, will there be enough moisture? For forecast areas spanning Northshore parishes into south Mississippi, a brief switchover from rain to sleet or flurries does appear possible.

Nonetheless, no impacts are expected. Based off of the current forecast, Southshore residents likely will not see anything collecting. At best, anticipate a few sleet pellets mixing in early morning without impacts. This is still 4 to 5 days away, so something you should check back on as your week progresses!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s upcoming 5 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com! Happy Mardi Gras!

