2PM Wednesday: Summer-like forecast for next couple of days!

Happy Wednesday as yet another stunning forecast for your afternoon continues across southeast Louisiana!

Right now, temperatures remain in the lower or mid 80s everywhere with the theme being Spring-like, if not Summer-like, warmth all week.

Tonight, anticipate an increasingly humid evening with moisture climbing through late week. Overnight lows are, area-wide, high, as well, reaching upper 60s, low 70s across Northshore locations and 70s across Southshore locations.

We have another front on its way, so this is why rain chances rise by Thursday. Models are not in incredible agreement regarding system timing given Friday versus later into Saturday or Sunday. Check back for updated information on your weekend outlook as details become clearer.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 86° 73°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 88° 72°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 83° 70°

Saturday

81° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 81° 71°

Sunday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 82° 74°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 75°

Tuesday

86° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

