2PM Wednesday: Improving forecast for tonight to Mothers Day weekend!

After a stormy night and morning, rain in many locations has ended. Now, much of this is south near Louisiana’s coast.

The good news is our forecast for any Cinco de Mayo plans tonight looks much improved!

The theme will be better sky conditions and decreasing humidity, too, to start off Mothers Day weekend across WGNO’s viewing area.

Anticipiate an extremely nice day tomorrow to Saturday, with about a 20% chance of precipitation on Mothers Day, itself.

Sunshine galore Thursday will be beautiful with temperatures reaching low 80s, then the upper 50s across Northshore locations and 60s across Southshore locations by overnight hours into early morning.

