2PM Wednesday: Improving forecast for tonight to Mothers Day weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a stormy night and morning, rain in many locations has ended. Now, much of this is south near Louisiana’s coast.

The good news is our forecast for any Cinco de Mayo plans tonight looks much improved!

The theme will be better sky conditions and decreasing humidity, too, to start off Mothers Day weekend across WGNO’s viewing area.

Anticipiate an extremely nice day tomorrow to Saturday, with about a 20% chance of precipitation on Mothers Day, itself.

Sunshine galore Thursday will be beautiful with temperatures reaching low 80s, then the upper 50s across Northshore locations and 60s across Southshore locations by overnight hours into early morning.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all day today and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 79° 67°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 82° 65°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 71°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 85° 75°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 85° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 85° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
69°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
70°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News