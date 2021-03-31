2PM Wednesday: Cold front on its way to town!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a warm, muggy day today, changes are coming soon. Another cold front heads to town shortly, bringing rain in your forecast for the later afternoon through evening timeframe.

Can you tell where this is now?! Just look at that major temperature difference from Alexandria to New Orleans or Baton Rouge!

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Anticipate an increasingly low end threat, but know gusty winds and a possible spin up tornado cannot be ruled out completely.

 A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 6PM Wednesday to 8AM Thursday.

We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter. At that point, it will feel like it did Monday with colder overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season


Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 50°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 84° 50°

Thursday

62° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 45°

Friday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

70° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 70° 58°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 71° 58°

Monday

75° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 75° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
80°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
77°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
65°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
63°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
59°

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
58°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News