2PM Weather: Roller Coaster 7 Day forecast for New Orleans!

New Orleans’ forecast for Tuesday looks much like it did just 24 hours ago before cold front one came to town.



Last night, storm reports were very widespread across a number of states, including tornadoes.

Here, across Southeast Louisiana, we were just dealing with on and off rain chances, which climb all night tonight to early Wednesday.



Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 60s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch one more day!

Again, fog will likely be becoming widespread once more tonight.



Wednesday, we see front 2 of 2 clear our area. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few strong thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely incase details change regarding timing, intensity, etcetera!



Takeaway: Confirmation on pleasant conditions next weekend!



