2PM Weather: Roller Coaster 7 Day forecast for New Orleans!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans’ forecast for Tuesday looks much like it did just 24 hours ago before cold front one came to town.

Last night, storm reports were very widespread across a number of states, including tornadoes.

Here, across Southeast Louisiana, we were just dealing with on and off rain chances, which climb all night tonight to early Wednesday.

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 60s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch one more day!

Again, fog will likely be becoming widespread once more tonight.

Wednesday, we see front 2 of 2 clear our area. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few strong thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely incase details change regarding timing, intensity, etcetera!

Takeaway: Confirmation on pleasant conditions next weekend!

Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 69° 65°

Wednesday

68° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 68° 42°

Thursday

55° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 45°

Friday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 51°

Saturday

69° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 69° 63°

Sunday

73° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 48°

Monday

60° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 60° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
67°

69°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
69°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

68°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
69°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
69°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
69°

69°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
69°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
69°

68°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

67°

7 AM
Showers
45%
67°

66°

8 AM
Showers
39%
66°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News