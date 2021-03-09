2PM: Warmer forecast for Tuesday aftetrnoon to evening!

Happy Monday and second week of March as a stunning day today shapes up across southeast Louisiana. This is all you can ask for, forecast-wise!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch will be lower or mid 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an incredible, clear night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in low or upper 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Metairie, Houma, Galliano, and Raceland will reach 60s.

Tuesday, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. Expect 70s tomorrow to Wednesday, 80s Thursday to Friday, and rain chances subtly increasing by late week.

This weekend, we observe Daylight Saving Time. At that point, you’ll turn your clock forward for one less hour of sleep in the name of longer days!

