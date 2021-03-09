2PM: Warmer forecast for Tuesday aftetrnoon to evening!

Happy Monday and second week of March as a stunning day today shapes up across southeast Louisiana. This is all you can ask for, forecast-wise!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch will be lower or mid 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an incredible, clear night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in low or upper 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Metairie, Houma, Galliano, and Raceland will reach 60s.

Tuesday, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. Expect 70s tomorrow to Wednesday, 80s Thursday to Friday, and rain chances subtly increasing by late week.

This weekend, we observe Daylight Saving Time. At that point, you’ll turn your clock forward for one less hour of sleep in the name of longer days!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all day today as well as tonight during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 73° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 64°

Thursday

78° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 78° 63°

Friday

77° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 77° 61°

Saturday

76° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 62°

Sunday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 64°

Monday

75° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 75° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
64°

64°

10 PM
Clear
6%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

