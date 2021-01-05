2PM Tuesday Weather: Seasonal forecast for Carnival Season Eve!

It has been a lovely day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper with highs feeling comfortable in the 60s! Just look at that 24 hour temperature change around 7 degrees cooler!

Wednesday, anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree lows north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 60! Increasing clouds arrive before yet another front on its way to town does.

Frost remains possible overnight over Bogalusa as well as Poplarville bridges or greenery, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants. Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Another low pressure system arrives early Thursday morning, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, sunshine remains the theme here locally!

Then, we’ll be below average once more. Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s upcoming 5 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com! Happy King Cake Season!

