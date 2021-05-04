2:30PM Tuesday: Severe weather in the forecast for late afternoon to evening!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yet another busy afternoon on radar to our north as a severe weather threat presents itself across much of the south.

For portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, plus Alabama, a Tornado Watch is issued through 6PM.

For portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, plus Florida, a Flash Flood Watch is issued until 1AM Wednesday based off of heavy rain threats, which could overwhelm drainage systems.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing higher level risks throughout Mississippi than Louisiana.

Timing will be between late afternoon through evening, so have ways to receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued! Know the difference between each, too!

Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and toinght during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 85° 72°

Wednesday

75° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 75° 68°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 83° 66°

Friday

81° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 66°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 83° 72°

Sunday

85° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 76°

Monday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
76°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
74°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News