2PM Tuesday: Rain ending shortly, nicer forecast for mid-week!

Another rainy day today across southeast Louisiana, and we are a good bit colder than yesterday nearly everywhere!



Good news: rain will be beginning to end shortly and sunshine remains the theme Wednesday as well as Thursday before several clouds return Friday. We had front number one coming to town by yesterday. Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Both sides of Lake Pontchartrain wake up tomorrow to 30s or 40s! Highs reach 60s tomorrow afternoon after lunch.



Conditions do continue improving since yesterday’s system progressed east, then the much colder air filters through all night tonight. Cold front number two of your week arrives later, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, the upcoming couple of days will consist of mostly dry weather and sunshine.



Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during WGNO News at 5, 6, and 10!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season