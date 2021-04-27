2PM Tuesday: Pool weather in the forecast for next few days!

Happy Tuesday as yet another stunning forecast for your afternoon continues across southeast Louisiana!

Right now, temperatures remain in the lower or mid 80s everywhere with the theme being Spring-like warmth all week.

Tonight, anticipate an increasingly humid evening with moisture climbing through late week. Overnight lows are, area-wide, high, as well, reaching upper 60s, low 70s across Northshore locations and 70s across Southshore locations.

We have another front on its way, so this is why rain chances rise by Thursday. Models are not in incredible agreement regarding system timing given Friday versus later into Saturday or Sunday. Check back for updated information on your weekend outlook as details become clearer.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 85° 72°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 71°

Friday

78° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 78° 67°

Saturday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 67°

Sunday

79° / 71°
Showers
Showers 35% 79° 71°

Monday

82° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 82° 72°

