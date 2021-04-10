2PM Saturday: Much improved forecast for Sunday!

After a very active start to today across the southeast region on radar, our severe weather threat has ended.

All tornado as well as flood watches or warnings have been long cancelled, so some great news there. Special Marine Warnings do not even remain in effect off Louisiana’s coast anymore.

There are area-wide reports mentioning hail plus tree damage. This is something we collect survey information on all day today, assessing as more come through.

Clouds will be beginning to clear as your afternoon progresses. Anticipate a cool night tonight across most soutshore locations, but it will stay chilly north of Lake Ponchartain.

Gratefully, tomorrow will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warmth as the themes.

Yet another stormy week we have coming after Sunday’s quick lull! Keep up, updates remain available during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM tonight!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 80° 64°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 61°

Monday

83° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 83° 68°

Tuesday

78° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 78° 68°

Wednesday

71° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 71° 62°

Thursday

74° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 74° 65°

Friday

76° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 76° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
77°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
65°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
65°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
66°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

