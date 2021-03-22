2PM Monday: Heavy rain and flooding threat in forecast for Tuesday!

Happy Monday as a spring-like day today continues across southeast Louisiana. Indeed, the most gorgeous forecast for this first official week of spring!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore and cooling winds. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 70s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 50s or 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south.

Tomorrow, a pattern change will be beginning as high rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar through late week. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for excessive rainfall across our New Orleans metro and portions of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued, as well, from 8AM Tuesday until midnight Friday due to growing concern 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days. Our biggest concern will be a frontal boundary stalling out, dumping rain in New Orleans proper for prolonged periods of time. Usually, this is what leads to street flooding or pump systems becoming overwhelmed.

Mid-week, we must also keep an eye on the forecast for Tuesday until Thursday as severe weather becomes possible. Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for strong to severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Of course, this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 74° 64°

Tuesday

74° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 74° 67°

Wednesday

73° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 73° 69°

Thursday

79° / 61°
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind 33% 79° 61°

Friday

77° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 77° 67°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 83° 70°

Sunday

77° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 77° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
66°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

67°

8 AM
Showers
49%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
68°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
70°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
73°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
71°

Interactive Radar

