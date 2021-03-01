2PM Monday: Cold front rolling in, rain chances ramping up!

Happy March as a spring-like pattern sets up with our next front moving through now!

Rain chances accompany the system tonight to early Tuesday, so grab your umbrella if heading out!

There’s the chance isolated flooding could become possible with total accumulation on streets between .5”-1.0” across some local spots.

Everyone wakes up tomorrow to 40s or 50s on the Northshore and 50s on the Southshore! Highs reach upper 50s to lower 60s by your afternoon after lunch with more storms.


Cooler air will be behind this with less humidity and 60s in your forecast for mid-week. We see a reinforcing front push through, Friday, meaning showers return at that point.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 55°
Rain
Rain 93% 72° 55°

Tuesday

59° / 45°
Rain
Rain 94% 59° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 60° 48°

Thursday

66° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 50°

Friday

68° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 62% 68° 53°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 66° 47°

Sunday

66° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 66° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°

62°

12 AM
Showers
37%
62°

61°

1 AM
Showers
58%
61°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
64%
60°

60°

3 AM
Rain
77%
60°

59°

4 AM
Rain
85%
59°

59°

5 AM
Rain
78%
59°

59°

6 AM
Rain
87%
59°

58°

7 AM
Rain
84%
58°

56°

8 AM
Rain
84%
56°

56°

9 AM
Rain
78%
56°

56°

10 AM
Rain
89%
56°

56°

11 AM
Rain
85%
56°

55°

12 PM
Rain
87%
55°

56°

1 PM
Rain
94%
56°

55°

2 PM
Rain
90%
55°

55°

3 PM
Rain
86%
55°

