2AM Saturday: Strong storms moving through the area

A line of strong storms continues to move east across the area early Saturday morning. These storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts along with hail. Isolated tornadoes are still possible with the stronger cells.

It looks like earlier model estimates of the activity staying mainly north of the border were incorrect as this line extends down to the coast. While individual cells are still lifting northeast very quickly, the line itself will continue east through the early morning hours.

The heaviest activity should still remain north of I-10.

A tornado watch is in effect for most of our viewing area until 4 AM. This has been extended east from the Mississippi coast to Florida and that new watch will continue later this morning.

Stay alert to weather conditions through the night until the threat has diminished.