2AM Saturday: Strong storms moving through the area

Weather

A line of strong storms continues to move east across the area early Saturday morning. These storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts along with hail. Isolated tornadoes are still possible with the stronger cells.

It looks like earlier model estimates of the activity staying mainly north of the border were incorrect as this line extends down to the coast. While individual cells are still lifting northeast very quickly, the line itself will continue east through the early morning hours.

The heaviest activity should still remain north of I-10.

A tornado watch is in effect for most of our viewing area until 4 AM. This has been extended east from the Mississippi coast to Florida and that new watch will continue later this morning.

Stay alert to weather conditions through the night until the threat has diminished.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 74° 72°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 61°

Sunday

79° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 61°

Monday

81° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 71°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 83° 72°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

74°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
81°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
78°

77°

8 PM
Clear
15%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
11%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
5%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
5%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
4%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
4%
68°

Interactive Radar

