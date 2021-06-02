2:45PM Wednesday: Scattered rain chances in the forecast for this afternoon!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Thursday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 74°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 86° 75°

Friday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 81° 75°

Saturday

82° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 82° 75°

Sunday

80° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 80° 77°

Monday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
75°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News