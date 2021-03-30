2:45PM Tuesday: Rain Tuesday, storms Wednesday!

What a difference 24 hours makes since yesterday we were dealing with sunshine and 60s! Today, instead, the themes are humity plus rain chances!

These showers will stick around through late afternoon. After 5PM or so, we’ll be beginning to see rain ending with clouds lingering behind. This is because Sunday’s cold front lifted north as a warm front, bringing highs up to upper 70s, low 80s.

Another cold front returns late Wednesday, hence storms will ramp up at that point.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. This is a low end threat, but gusty winds and a possible spin up tornado cannot be ruled out completely.

We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter. At that point, it will feel like it did Monday with cold overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 50°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 82% 82° 50°

Thursday

62° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 45°

Friday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 50°

Saturday

69° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 69° 57°

Sunday

72° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 58°

Monday

76° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 63°

