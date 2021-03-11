2:45PM Thursday: Warm and breezy evening

It’s another day of temperatures in the upper 70s with breezy conditions. That trend will continue this evening and through the next couple of days.

Right now we are seeing winds of 10-15 around the area which is a little lower than the 15-20 of the past couple of days. Still though temperatures are very similar in the upper 70s.

Look for the 70s to continue around the metro New Orleans area through 7 PM this evening. Areas to the north will dip into the upper 60s by that point.

Another warm night is on the way with lows mainly in the low 60s across the area.

Friday will look a lot like the past few days. Look for upper 70s with a breeze and scattered clouds.

After that expect more of the same through the weekend with just a chance for some spotty showers late in the day on Sunday.

