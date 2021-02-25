2:45PM Thursday: Big time spring weather!

It feels amazing out there this afternoon if you are in the mood for some early spring weather. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s across most of the area with partly cloudy skies.

Look for this mild pattern to continue through the weekend with afternoon highs around 80 the next few days.

Tonight temperatures will stay mild.

Look for mainly low to mid 60s overnight into early tomorrow morning.

The one issue it looks like we will have is once again going to be fog. Basically the same set up we saw last night and early today. Dewpoints are moving in that are higher than the area water temperatures which means fog could form and be dense in spots.

The visibility model has a widespread area of fog early Friday. Be prepared to deal with that tomorrow morning. Otherwise like today that fog will dissipate and we will see very warm conditions through the afternoon.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 63°

Friday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 79° 64°

Saturday

77° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 66°

Sunday

78° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 78° 64°

Monday

70° / 61°
Rain
Rain 65% 70° 61°

Tuesday

68° / 60°
Showers
Showers 57% 68° 60°

Wednesday

69° / 57°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 69° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
63°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
64°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

