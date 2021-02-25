2:45PM Thursday: Big time spring weather!

It feels amazing out there this afternoon if you are in the mood for some early spring weather. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s across most of the area with partly cloudy skies.

Look for this mild pattern to continue through the weekend with afternoon highs around 80 the next few days.

Tonight temperatures will stay mild.

Look for mainly low to mid 60s overnight into early tomorrow morning.

The one issue it looks like we will have is once again going to be fog. Basically the same set up we saw last night and early today. Dewpoints are moving in that are higher than the area water temperatures which means fog could form and be dense in spots.

The visibility model has a widespread area of fog early Friday. Be prepared to deal with that tomorrow morning. Otherwise like today that fog will dissipate and we will see very warm conditions through the afternoon.

