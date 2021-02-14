2:45PM Sunday: Hard Freeze Watch and Winter Storm Warning, Advisory in effect for portions of WGNO viewing area!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a cold Valentine’s Day today and even colder forecast for Lundi Gras into Mardi Gras!

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for Washington, St. Tammany, and St. James Parishes. Winter Storm Advisories remain in effect for Pearl River County plus St. Tammany, St. John, and St. Charles Parishes, along with portions of Lafourche and Terrebone Parishes.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued whenever ice accumulations of 0.25 inches or higher become possible, causing dangerous travel conditions with possible power outages.

If your location has been included in the warning criteria, sleet and freezing rain are area-wide concerns, meaning driving conditions will be dangerous, and ice collecting on trees or power lines could lead to outages.

If your location has been included in the advisory criteria, lower amounts of ice may cause driving concerns, especailly over overpasses, briges, or any elevated surfaces.

The arctic, cold airmass will be behind precipitation late Monday into early Tuesday, meaning nearly all of WGNO’s viewing area will see a Hard Freeze overnight. A Hard Freeze Watch is issued as west as Thibodaux all the way to Biloxi along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

A Hard Freezing Warning will likely go into effect within the next 24 hours, meaning damage potential for exposed pipes and facets. Cover both as well as plants, and bring pets inside in order to avoid long-term damage. Think about all 4 P’s tonight to Mardi Gras since preparing sooner than later will be best.

Keep up, updates will remain available online on WGNO.com and during WGNO News at 5 P.M. and 10 P.M. tonight.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

45° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 40°

Monday

43° / 25°
AM Rain
AM Rain 98% 43° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 36°

Wednesday

65° / 47°
Rain
Rain 77% 65° 47°

Thursday

51° / 32°
Showers
Showers 67% 51° 32°

Friday

48° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 48° 34°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 57° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

3 AM
Showers
44%
43°

43°

4 AM
Showers
41%
43°

43°

5 AM
Showers
42%
43°

43°

6 AM
Light Rain
66%
43°

42°

7 AM
Rain
92%
42°

41°

8 AM
Rain
97%
41°

39°

9 AM
Rain
98%
39°

37°

10 AM
Rain
97%
37°

36°

11 AM
Rain
92%
36°

35°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
35°

37°

1 PM
Showers
39%
37°

37°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
37°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
37°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News