2:45PM Monday: Much improved foreacst for the upcoming week!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and some clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of the lake!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses through Wednesday! At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Our forecast for your upcoming weekend, however, will be better!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these “cooler” temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!