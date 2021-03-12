2:45PM Friday: More spring weather this weekend!

The pattern we’ve seen so far this week should continue through the weekend with warm and breezy afternoons and mild nights.

Look for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s again overnight with some patchy fog or cloud cover by the morning. Today we had a little bit of both so expect that again.

Once the clouds or fog burn off by mid morning we will see plenty of sun and another warm day.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to around 80 once again with a southeast breeze continuing. Expect more of the same on Sunday with just a slight chance of a shower later in the day.

Otherwise better rain chances start to move in next week although right now it looks like overall amounts should be on the light side.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season