2:45PM Friday: Humid weekend ahead

The cold front never really made it through the area so the dry air has remained out to the west. That trend will continue through the weekend until a secondary front can move through Sunday afternoon and night.

In the meantime it looks muggy over the next couple of days with dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect a warm day Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Fog will be possible the next couple of mornings due to all the humidity, although cloud cover will help to limit that a bit.

Otherwise look for that front to come through Sunday afternoon with a band of showers. Rain does not look to amount to a whole lot at the moment.

We should be a bit cooler and drier behind the front on Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 84° 72°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 83° 71°

Sunday

80° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 80° 61°

Monday

67° / 63°
Showers
Showers 44% 67° 63°

Tuesday

75° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 75° 69°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 76° 49°

Thursday

63° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 63° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

Interactive Radar

